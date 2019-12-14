|
Theresa E. Drozdowski, 87, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Nanticoke on Feb. 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Constante and Blanche Czyczk. She attended the Nanticoke Area schools and was employed as a seamstress in the garment industry.
She was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch, where she was an active participant with the church's bazaars.
An avid gardener, she enjoyed planting flowers. Her second love was for animals, especially her cats, Willy and Thomas. Theresa always greeted everyone with a smile.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 49 years, Michael Drozdowski; son, Michael Drozdowski; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are daughters, Janice Kreidler, Julia Wincek and Denise Hazleton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Theresa's granddaughter, Tina and her fiancé, Harry, for the loving care and comfort given in her time of need.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 828 Main St., Sugar Notch. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and from 8:30 until the time of service on Monday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019