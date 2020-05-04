|
Theresa E. Grasso Galano, 93, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Allied Skilled Nursing Meade Street, formerly Little Flower Manor, where she has resided for the past few years.
Born in Hazleton on Jan. 26, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Gregorio and Vincenzina Molea Grasso. She was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1944. In her younger years, she worked as a receptionist for a dentist, and later at a sewing factory, both in the Hazleton Area. After moving to Wilkes-Barre, she was a seamstress at Rosmar Manufacturing.
Theresa was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, prior to its closing, and later, Our Lady of Hope Wilkes-Barre. While residing at Little Flower Manor, she regularly attended services in the chapel. In her younger days, Theresa enjoyed playing the piano and always loved any activities that involved music.
On Sept. 27, 1947, she was married to Frank A. Galano. They were married nearly 60 years before his passing on July 14, 2007. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Grasso; and a sister, Catherine Cassano.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Donna Yurek and husband Joseph, Lawrence, Kan.; adored grandson, Joshua Yurek, director of government affairs, Kansas; sister-in-law, Mary Gallamo; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, next to her beloved husband.
