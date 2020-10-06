Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Theresa Gillespie Yedlock, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Esther Nieratka Gillespie.

Theresa was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a certified nurse's aide by River Street Manor, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. She was a member of St. Andrew's Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Always ready to laugh, Theresa often was the life of the party and had a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed. Theresa's family would like to thank the nurses at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South, for the compassionate and wonderful care given to Theresa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen Sperlazzo; and Joan Toporcer.

Theresa leaves behind her loving daughter, Donna Brenner; grandchildren, Bobby, Jaelyn and Bailey Brenner; sister, Patricia Dessoye; and many nieces and nephews.

As per Theresa's wishes, funeral services will be private with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.

Memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, in Theresa's memory.

For additional information or to leave Theresa's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


