Theresa Godlewski Clark went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Teri was surrounded by her loving and devoted husband, Larry, and their dog, Daisy.
Theresa graduated from James M. Coughlin High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Wilkes University. She started her career as a teacher at Bishop Hoban High School. Graduating from Geisinger School of Cytology, she worked in upstate New York and later in Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg for 30 years. Teri was relied upon to examine the toughest cases where she discovered many cancer cells. She belonged to various organizations related to her career.
Theresa and Larry were avid lovers of the outdoors and were fond of taking nature walks. She was a hunter and got her first deer at the age of 15, much to the chagrin of her father and oldest brother. Teri was a horsewoman who owned and trained her Arabian horse, Rosie, which she rode in competition and won many awards.
She was a fan of Mel Brooks, with whom she corresponded with often. Teri had a great sense of humor, loved cartoons, Soupy Sales and the Three Stooges. Teri and her husband were big supporters of the Green Bay Packers.
Theresa and Larry, the love of her life, were happily married for 40 years.
She was the youngest daughter of Stanley and Bertha Godlewski. Along with her husband, Teri is survived by her brothers, Joseph, Thomas, Stanley and James; and sisters, Sister M. Christopher SS.C.M.; and Carole and Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. Saturday in Maria Hall, Danville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 13, 2020