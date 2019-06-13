|
|
Theresa J. Oliver, 82, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton.
Survived by children and grandchildren, she was a loving mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed.
The family would like to thank Dr. Guy Fasciania, the staff of Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Compassionate Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please take a moment to appreciate nature, and enjoy what life has to offer.
Arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2019