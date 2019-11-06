|
Theresa Krasson, 90, formerly of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home.
Born in Hanover Twp. on October 7, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna Buczkowski Krasson and attended Hanover schools.
Theresa worked as a bookkeeper for many years with Nardones Bakery, Wilkes-Barre.
Family was Theresa's passion and delight. She would go out of her way to help others. She especially enjoyed time with her nieces and nephews. On payday, she would take the children shopping and let them get whatever they wanted. She spoiled them. We are blessed to have made many treasured memories with Theresa throughout her 90 years.
She was very religious and dedicated to her church, being longtime member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Twp., Buttonwood. She had been very active in the church with the bazaar and choir. With anything the church needed, she was there to help.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Genevieve Pivarnik and Helene Krasson.
Theresa is survived by a brother, Andrew Krasson, Hanover Twp.; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Twp., 420 Main Road, Hanover Twp.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Mass time Friday in the church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Services, 617 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 6, 2019