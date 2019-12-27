Home

Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish
Theresa L. Fedorsha Obituary
Theresa L. Fedorsha, 84, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter.

Her husband was the late Jerome Fedorsha, who passed away May 8, 1993. Together, Jerome and Theresa shared 38 wonderful years of marriage.

Born March 11, 1935, in Exeter, Theresa was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Danko.

Theresa was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Cecilia's Church, Exeter, and a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Exeter, and its altar society.

She was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1952. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Scranton Spring Brook Water Company for several years.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Fedorsha; and her sister, Dolores Price.

Theresa will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother.

Surviving are her son, Jerome Fedorsha, Exeter; nieces, Debbie Pilorz, Bethlehem, Alyson Pilorz, Bethlehem, and Cathy Ranoz, Orlando, FL; and her nephew, Alex Ranos, Orlando, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Wyoming Ave., Exeter, with the Rev. Michael Finn, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Cedar St., Exeter. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 27, 2019
