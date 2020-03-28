|
|
Theresa M. Kennedy, 83, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 29, 1936, of the late George and Maroon Monsour Richard. She graduated from West Wyoming High School and worked in the cigar manufacturing industry early on, then at Schott Optical and finally in home health care. She was a member of St. Anthony's Maronite Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Theresa was a devoted mother and grandmother who rarely missed an event or game her grandchildren were involved in. She was a very active member of the Wyoming/West Wyoming Senior Citizens and the Pittston Senior Center. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, preceding her are her husband, Paul E. Kennedy, March 15, 1976; and her brother, Richard Richard.
Surviving are her daughter, Irene (John) Brennan, Harvey's Lake; grandchildren, Ariana, Cameron and Aaliyah Brennen, Harveys Lake; siblings, Edward (Dolores) Richard, West Wyoming; Helen Markert, Swoyersville; Raymond (Mariclaire) Richard, Kingston; and Jeanette Szafran, Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Maronite Church, Wilkes-Barre.
The interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Arrangements entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 28, 2020