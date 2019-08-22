|
Theresa M. McAvoy of Hanover Twp. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Sept. 23, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late William and Catherine Wywiorski Tryba.
Theresa was a 1956 graduate of Hanover High School and was employed by Acme Markets for 40 years, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of Exhaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood; the UFCW Union; and Firwood Senior Citizens Group.
Surviving are her sons, Thomas R. McAvoy and wife, Diane, Berwick; and Timothy McAvoy, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Candy Fisher, Alex and Aleece McAvoy; great-grandson, Keith Fisher; brother, Raymond Tryba, Las Vegas; sisters, Bernadine Fera, Larksville; and Arlene Bodzio, Hanover Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and her cat, Tootsie.
Family and friends are invited to Theresa's celebration of life from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, 630 Main Road, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Happy Hearts and Tails Cat Rescue at http://www.happyheartsandtails.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 22, 2019