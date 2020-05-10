|
|
Theresa M. Nardone Pizzella, 83, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was the widow of Americo Domenic Pizzella, who passed away June 10, 2012.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Carmen and Filomena Ucci Nardone. Prior to retirement, she was employed by C. Nardone & Sons Bakery, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.
The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for their compassionate care over the years.
Surviving are her loving and devoted sister, Dolores D'Elia and her husband, Anthony, Pittston; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Lucas, Thomas and attorney Vincent Nardone; and sisters, Josephine Rotondaro and Eugenia Costantino.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Parish Community, 35 William St.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc. 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).
To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020