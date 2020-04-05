|
|
Theresa Rossi, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her son's home in East Stroudsburg.
Theresa was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 10, 1943. She was a daughter of the late John and Anna Yedinak Zdonczyk. She attended local schools and was a graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. After graduation, Theresa went to work as a seamstress in the local garment industry.
After the local garment industry started to decline, Theresa was employed by the Social Security Administration at the Luzerne Products location for several years until her retirement.
During this time, Theresa married Anthony Rossi and they moved to the Hudson section of Plains Twp. Together they raised their son A.J. The couple did everything together and were known at all the social clubs of Plains Twp.; both Anthony and Theresa loved playing cards.
Theresa in her spare time would love to sew and make clothing, curtains, and other household items for her family and friends.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna; husband, Anthony; sister, Barbara Boris; and brothers, John and Joseph.
Surviving are her son, A.J. and his fiancee, Candace; grandsons, Jason and Jacob; nieces, Debbie Kemmerer; Sue Miller, and Sandy Answini, and nephew, Al Boris.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020