Theresa Sowa, 84, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
A lifelong resident of Nanticoke, she was born Nov. 3, 1935, the daughter of the late Josephine Mary Ugarek Kwiatkowski and the late Stephen Martin Kwiatkowski. She graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1952 and married Edward John Sowa on Oct. 23, 1954, in Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville. In her early years, Theresa was employed by Carter Bache Company. She also worked at General Cigar, Nanticoke, and for many years was vending hostess at Luzerne County Community College for Diamond Vending Company. She was last employed by the former Geri's Drapery, Nanticoke.
Theresa was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and formerly Holy Trinity Church for many years, and early in life, belonged to St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Active in the community, she was a member of Junior Women's Club of Nanticoke and Civic Pride and she rarely missed attending the Nanticoke city council meetings. Her many hobbies included making ceramics, sewing crocheting and going to craft shows. She especially enjoyed cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edward J. Sowa, on April 16, 2002; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Manderson Sowa.
She will be missed by her daughter, Brenda Sowa, Nanticoke; sons, Andre Sowa and wife, Susan, Forest Hill, Md.; and Alan Sowa, Pittston; grandchildren, Holly Sowa, Washington, D.C.; Ashley Sowa, Lancaster; and Kenneth Gilley and wife, Patricia, Pittston.
Her funeral will begin with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Nanticoke.
Viewing and visitation hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2020