Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Stelma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Stelma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Stelma Obituary
Theresa Stelma, 83, of Jenkins Twp., went home to our Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the widow of Adam Stelma, who passed away in 1987.

Theresa was born in Sebastopol, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Shultz Shugdinis. She was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School, Class of 1953. Prior to her retirement, she was self-employed as a title searcher in Luzerne County. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

Theresa was an avid reader, world traveler and the number one fan of her great-nephew's basketball team.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Allied Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

She is survived by her sister and best friend, Beatrice Walsh, Avoca; nieces, Maureen Walsh and fiancé, Richard Harned, Hughestown; Joyce Lamb and husband, Kevin, Howell, N.J.; Lynne Walsh, Hughestown; and nephew, John Walsh and wife, Jennifer, Hughestown; great-niece, Kasey Lamb; great-nephews, Kyle Lamb and J.J. Walsh.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -