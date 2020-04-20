|
Theresa Stelma, 83, of Jenkins Twp., went home to our Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the widow of Adam Stelma, who passed away in 1987.
Theresa was born in Sebastopol, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Shultz Shugdinis. She was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School, Class of 1953. Prior to her retirement, she was self-employed as a title searcher in Luzerne County. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.
Theresa was an avid reader, world traveler and the number one fan of her great-nephew's basketball team.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Allied Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Beatrice Walsh, Avoca; nieces, Maureen Walsh and fiancé, Richard Harned, Hughestown; Joyce Lamb and husband, Kevin, Howell, N.J.; Lynne Walsh, Hughestown; and nephew, John Walsh and wife, Jennifer, Hughestown; great-niece, Kasey Lamb; great-nephews, Kyle Lamb and J.J. Walsh.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).
