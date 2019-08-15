|
Thomas A. Fender of West Wyoming and formerly Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, 2019, at home with family by his side.
Born in Swoyersville, he was the son of the late William and Mary Chorba Fender and was a foreman for Pennsylvania Gas and Water, prior to retirement.
He enjoyed woodworking and his hard work could be seen at his family and friends homes, both inside and out. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. A man of great faith, he was a member of St. Mary of the Maternity Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Calabrese; and infant sister, Mildred Fender.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, the former Joan Frances Ostrowski; sons, Thomas Fender, Hunlock Creek; Michael Fender, West Wyoming, with whom he resided; Susan Lehman and her husband, Mark, Mountain Top; grandchildren, TJ Fender, Caitlin, Emily and Leo Lehman; brother, William Fender, Plains Twp.; sister, Irene Sisk, Harding; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Bob Sickler will officiate. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, West Wyoming.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019