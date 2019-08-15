Home

Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Park Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Thomas A. Fender Obituary
Thomas A. Fender of West Wyoming and formerly Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, 2019, at home with family by his side.

Born in Swoyersville, he was the son of the late William and Mary Chorba Fender and was a foreman for Pennsylvania Gas and Water, prior to retirement.

He enjoyed woodworking and his hard work could be seen at his family and friends homes, both inside and out. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. A man of great faith, he was a member of St. Mary of the Maternity Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Calabrese; and infant sister, Mildred Fender.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, the former Joan Frances Ostrowski; sons, Thomas Fender, Hunlock Creek; Michael Fender, West Wyoming, with whom he resided; Susan Lehman and her husband, Mark, Mountain Top; grandchildren, TJ Fender, Caitlin, Emily and Leo Lehman; brother, William Fender, Plains Twp.; sister, Irene Sisk, Harding; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Bob Sickler will officiate. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, West Wyoming.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.

Visit the funeral home's website for additional information, to directions or to view a video tribute at www.lehmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019
