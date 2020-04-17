Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Helinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Helinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Helinski Obituary
Thomas A. Helinski, 65, of Mountain Top and formerly of Ashley, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Wilkes Barre, Oct. 16, 1954, the son of the late Andrew P. and Anna Drank Helinski.

Tom was a member of the graduating class of 1972 of Hanover Area High School.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Andrew T. Helinski, on March 9, 1996.

Surviving are cousins, Bernadette Cook Murphy, Little River, S.C.; and Joseph Cook Jr., Falls; and several other cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -