|
|
Thomas A. Helinski, 65, of Mountain Top and formerly of Ashley, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Wilkes Barre, Oct. 16, 1954, the son of the late Andrew P. and Anna Drank Helinski.
Tom was a member of the graduating class of 1972 of Hanover Area High School.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Andrew T. Helinski, on March 9, 1996.
Surviving are cousins, Bernadette Cook Murphy, Little River, S.C.; and Joseph Cook Jr., Falls; and several other cousins.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2020