Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Thomas A. Walsh


1953 - 2020
Thomas A. Walsh Obituary

Thomas A. Walsh, 66, of Exeter, who formerly lived in Pittston for 36 years, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Born June 11, 1953, in Plains Twp., Thomas was the only child born to the late Armstrong P. Walsh and Geraldine Cognigni Walsh.

Tom was a graduate of the former Wyoming Valley West Kingston High School, Class of 1971, where he played football. Following high school, he attended the Manlius School in Manlius, N.Y.

His truck driving career began with Insalaco's Supermarkets. He went on to drive for Sun Oil Corporation and Stell Construction.

Tom was an avid Notre Dame fan. He regularly attended Wyoming Valley West and Pittston Area High School football games. He loved hanging out in the garage with his buddies, visiting friends and picking on everyone. He could often be seen driving through the valley in his big red Ford pickup truck. Tom had a sarcastic sense of humor with a contagious laugh that all who knew him loved. Tom spent most of his time with his grandchildren, enjoying school pick-ups, lunch dates to Mickey D's, nap time and attending their plays, baseball, football and basketball games.

He attended Mass regularly at Corpus Christi Parish.

In addition to his parents, Armstrong and Geraldine Walsh, Thomas was preceded in death by his beloved son, Sean Thomas Walsh, on Dec. 24, 2011.

Thomas is survived by his children, Tracey Walsh Morrissey, Pittston; Amy Walsh, Exeter; Kimberly Walsh, Edwardsville; and Brigid Scott and her husband, Waylon, Pittston; his grandchildren, Eric Raitter Jr.; Tyler Geasey; Morgan Stephanie Morrissey; Keira Marie Flynn; Braeden Thomas; and Sean Patrick Scott; as well as countless cousins, nephews, nieces and lifelong friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. Monsignor John J. Sempa will be the celebrant.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.

Masks are required and also CDC and state guidelines will be followed.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.


