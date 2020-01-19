|
Thomas A. Washington, 81, of Mocanaqua, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center in Wilkes-Barre, with his children by his side.
Born May 11, 1938 in Montclair, N.J., he was the son of the late Thomas Ignatius and Helen (Roskoski) Washington.
Before his retirement, Mr. Washington was employed as assistant manager at the state liquor stores in Shickshinny and other locations.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, Polish Falcons of America and served as District VII national director from 2000 to 2008, the Mocanaqua Fire Company, the Franklin, N.J. Jaycees and the Franklin Fire Department. He was a former member of the Polish Falcons Gold Legion of Honor. He loved fishing and giving his time to Polish Falcons Nest 163 where he would sell insurance and enjoy Yuengling Lager with his buddies. He always let everyone know when he was leaving with "Keep smiling! See you in Pennsylvania!"
Preceding him in death were his wife of 58 years, the former Theresa Mieczkowski, who died March 5, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas Washington and his wife, Beverly, Pringle; and John Washington and his companion, Melissa Jamison, of Plains Twp.; his daughter, Patricia Gendler and her husband, George, Mountain Top; nine grandchildren, Brant Quick, Edward Washington, Dawn Ragukas, Tommy Washington, Daniel Washington, George Gendler, Danielle Gendler, Jacklynn Pigeon, and Emily Washington; four great-grandchildren, Jeffery Moravinski, Tanner Ragukas, Cami Ragukas and Brianna Washington; two sisters: Alice Wood of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Kathy, wife of Michael Tompkins of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews whom he loved.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary's Church, 150 Main St., Mocanaqua, with the Rev. Louis Kaminski, his pastor, officiating as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the Polish Falcons of America Scholarship Fund in Pittsburgh.
The family would like to thank everyone at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Commonwealth Hospice of Berwick and Compassionate Care Hospice. A special thank you to Evelyn Williams of Griswold Home Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020