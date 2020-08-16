Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Needham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas B. Needham Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas B. Needham Jr. Obituary

Thomas B. Needham Jr., 72, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Gardens of Wyoming Valley after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was a member of St. Mary's Church of Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre.

Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He also served on the USS Midway CVA41 in the Gulf of Tonkin. He received a Bachelors of Arts degree from a King's College and a masters of business administration degree from Wilkes College. He was employed by J.M. Callahan and Sons Co. for many years til his retirement.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas B Needham Sr. and Mary (Feathersone) Needham.

He is survived by several cousins which will miss him dearly.

Per Thomas's wishes there will be no viewing. He will be buried at the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -