|
|
Thomas Bogdon, 90, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late George and Mary Hardisky Bogdon. He was one of 14 children and was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1947.
Thomas was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas. He was employed by Natona Mills, Dallas, until his retirement. He was a lover of the outdoors, especially when it was mushroom and blue berry picking time. He was an avid fisherman and was a true nature lover.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Josephine Shina, this past April.
Surviving are his sister, Arlene Bogdon Capitan, Dallas; and a brother, Michael Bogdon, Gloucester, Va.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2020