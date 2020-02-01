|
Thomas C. (Kauczka) Kay, 82, passed away peacefully after a brief illness Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Originally from the Mayflower section of Wilkes-Barre, he was born on March 28, 1936, to late Michael and Catherine Muschinski Kauczka. Thomas attended Marymount School and joined the United States Army, serving in Germany as a private in the vehicle maintenance division. He worked in various positions of the trucking, construction and vehicle repair fields until his retirement. He was a member of the Russian, Polish American Citizens and Triangle Clubs, and was an avid dart player in CrackerJack League.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sylvester, Leo and Edward; and sister, Helen Disbro.
Surviving are his wife, the former Sonja Cherkis Kay; daughter, Leanne Kuehnle; granddaughter, Anya Harrison; brothers, Raymond and William; sister, Allyson; Rose Rosen; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with Requiem Service at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Miners Mills, where he was a member for the last 50 years, with the Rev. Innocent Neal officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday with a Parastas service at 7 p.m.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, The Gardens at East Mountain, and Residential Hospice for the care, compassion and consideration shown to Thomas during his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, the -Luzerne County, or the donor's desired choice.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 1, 2020