Thomas D. Carmody


1956 - 2020
Thomas D. Carmody Obituary
Thomas D. Carmody, 54, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at Gardens of Wyoming Valley Nursing Home on Friday, March 27. 2020.

Born Feb. 15, 1966, he was the son of the late Thomas and Eileen (Marley) Carmody, and was raised in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre. He was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and Misericordia University, where he earned a master's degree in organizational management.

Prior to his illness, he was employed by the City of Wilkes-Barre as a health inspector and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as an account supervisor. Tom's greatest pleasures in life were family gatherings and trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Tom will be sadly missed by sisters, Collen Carmody, Diane Earley and husband John; nephews, Ryan Carmody and John and Steve Earley; nieces, Amanda Earley and Lauren Laiuvara.

He will be especially missed by his "best buddies" great-nephews, Colin and Jack; and great-nieces, Kaylie, Paisley and Zoe.

The funeral will be at the convenience of the family due to the COVID-19 virus.

Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020
