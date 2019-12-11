|
Thomas E. Hopa, 78, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at home.
He was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Noxen, to the late Edward and Vera Prutzman Hopa.
Thomas graduated from Dallas High School and Wyoming Valley Technical School. He was employed as a carpenter for 45 years, 35 of which he was a union member. Thomas believed the 2nd Amendment was the most important of all amendments. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father in Canada and on Lake Ontario in Pulaski, N.Y.
He was a former member of the Dallas Fire Department, a former part-time officer with the Dallas Twp. Police Department, a life member of the Factoryville Sportsman Club, a life member of the National Rifle Association, a 50 year member of the George M. Dallas Lodge No. 531 and the Caldwell Consistory of Bloomsburg.
He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Charles Hopa.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lento Norton Hopa; daughters, Tammy Sue Hopa; Lorraine Hutchins and husband, Keith, Dallas; son, Dennis Norton, Wilkes-Barre; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Edwards and Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville, with the Evangelist Shane Kollmeyer officiating.
Interment will be private at the Carverton Cemetery, Kingston Twp.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to the time of service Saturday.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.
