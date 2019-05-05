Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Hopersberger. View Sign Service Information Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation 436 S Mountain Blvd Mountain Top , PA 18707 (570)-474-9800 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas E. Hopersberger, of Mountain Top, died suddenly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home.



Born in Mountain Top, he was the son of the late Paul and Jeannie Juzwicki Hopersberger Sr., and was a graduate of Crestwood High School. He was employed by HPG and after retirement worked for Century Security, Wilkes-Barre. He enjoyed road trips for pizza and racing, was an avid NASCAR racing and New York Yankees fan, and loved spending time with family and friends.



Tom was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his daughter, DeAnne Kline; brothers, Paul Hopersberger Jr., Fred Hopersberger and William Hopersberger; and sister, Janice Manciocchi.



He is survived by his wife, the former Dianne Dempkosky Hopersberger; daughters, Tamara S. Hopersberger and her husband, Frank Perkowski, Nazareth; Kaitlynn Hopersberger and her companion, AJ Coldwell, Mountain Top; sons, Michael Dempkosky and Matthew Kline, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Hunter and Connor and his mother, Debbie Dempkosky; sisters, Ruth Cunningham, Mountain Top; Rosemary Camasso, Mountain Top; and Elaine Kahley, Mountain Top; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.



We invite family and friends to join us from 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.



Visit

Thomas E. Hopersberger, of Mountain Top, died suddenly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home.Born in Mountain Top, he was the son of the late Paul and Jeannie Juzwicki Hopersberger Sr., and was a graduate of Crestwood High School. He was employed by HPG and after retirement worked for Century Security, Wilkes-Barre. He enjoyed road trips for pizza and racing, was an avid NASCAR racing and New York Yankees fan, and loved spending time with family and friends.Tom was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his daughter, DeAnne Kline; brothers, Paul Hopersberger Jr., Fred Hopersberger and William Hopersberger; and sister, Janice Manciocchi.He is survived by his wife, the former Dianne Dempkosky Hopersberger; daughters, Tamara S. Hopersberger and her husband, Frank Perkowski, Nazareth; Kaitlynn Hopersberger and her companion, AJ Coldwell, Mountain Top; sons, Michael Dempkosky and Matthew Kline, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Hunter and Connor and his mother, Debbie Dempkosky; sisters, Ruth Cunningham, Mountain Top; Rosemary Camasso, Mountain Top; and Elaine Kahley, Mountain Top; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.We invite family and friends to join us from 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information, directions or to view a video tribute. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close