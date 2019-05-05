Thomas E. Hopersberger, of Mountain Top, died suddenly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home.
Born in Mountain Top, he was the son of the late Paul and Jeannie Juzwicki Hopersberger Sr., and was a graduate of Crestwood High School. He was employed by HPG and after retirement worked for Century Security, Wilkes-Barre. He enjoyed road trips for pizza and racing, was an avid NASCAR racing and New York Yankees fan, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his daughter, DeAnne Kline; brothers, Paul Hopersberger Jr., Fred Hopersberger and William Hopersberger; and sister, Janice Manciocchi.
He is survived by his wife, the former Dianne Dempkosky Hopersberger; daughters, Tamara S. Hopersberger and her husband, Frank Perkowski, Nazareth; Kaitlynn Hopersberger and her companion, AJ Coldwell, Mountain Top; sons, Michael Dempkosky and Matthew Kline, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Hunter and Connor and his mother, Debbie Dempkosky; sisters, Ruth Cunningham, Mountain Top; Rosemary Camasso, Mountain Top; and Elaine Kahley, Mountain Top; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
We invite family and friends to join us from 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information, directions or to view a video tribute.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2019