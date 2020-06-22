|
Thomas E. Worth Jr., 58, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Tom was a 1979 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and following graduation, he joined the Navy and proudly served as a Sea-Bee. He later took his trade to the carpenters union from which he recently retired.
Tom was a loyal Vikings and Yankees fan with a great passion for his Harley Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Jennie Worth.
Surviving are his daughter, Gina Lingle; grandson, Dominic; former wife, Debbie; sisters, Linda (John) Dane; Millie Fleming; niece, Jamie Fleming; nephews, John (Danielle) Dane; Matthew Dane; Luddy Fleming; Josh Kline. He also leaves behind his best friend, Georgiann Ross; and his faithful companion German Shepherd, Poseidon.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff of the OR and CVICU at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their compassion and wonderful care during Tom's stay.
Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 22, 2020