Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Farrell


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Farrell Obituary
Thomas Farrell, 69, of Avoca, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.

He was born in Avoca, June 26, 1950, the son of the late John and Dorothy Jopling Farrell.

Thomas attended Avoca schools. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot and then sold vacuums for Kirby Vacuum Sales.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Neena Petro Farrell, and his brother and his sister.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Farrell Jr. and his wife, Kay, Pittston; Connie Farrell, Moosic; Miranda Romanofski, Pittston; Hayley Farrell, Pittston; Lauren Farrell, Pittston; and John Farrell, Avoca; grandchildren, siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. The AMVETS Honor Guard of greater Pittston will provide military honors.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now