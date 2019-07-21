|
Thomas Farrell, 69, of Avoca, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He was born in Avoca, June 26, 1950, the son of the late John and Dorothy Jopling Farrell.
Thomas attended Avoca schools. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot and then sold vacuums for Kirby Vacuum Sales.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Neena Petro Farrell, and his brother and his sister.
He is survived by his children, Thomas Farrell Jr. and his wife, Kay, Pittston; Connie Farrell, Moosic; Miranda Romanofski, Pittston; Hayley Farrell, Pittston; Lauren Farrell, Pittston; and John Farrell, Avoca; grandchildren, siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. The AMVETS Honor Guard of greater Pittston will provide military honors.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 21, 2019