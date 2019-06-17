Thomas Francis Ledoretti, 79, of Plains Twp., went into the hands of the Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born Aug. 1, 1939, in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Primo and Fannie Mancini Ledoretti.



Tom was a graduate of Plains High School, Class of 1957. Following school, he joined the Army Reserves 109th Division, where served during the Berlin crisis. Thomas achieved degrees from various automotive schools to keep up on new technology for his business, Ledoretti Auto Service, state Route 315. Later in life, he became a proud member of The Italian American Association of Luzerne County.



Thomas was a caring person and if you found friendship with Tom, you knew you had a friend forever.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Ledoretti.



Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Maureen Boccolini Ledoretti; son, Thomas Ledoretti Jr. and wife, Nicole, Plains Twp.; sister-in-law, Bernadetta Ledoretti, Hudson; nephew, Joseph Ledoretti Jr. and wife, Patricia, Plains Twp.; great-niece, Jenna Ledoretti, Plains Twp.; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Emory and Peggy Guffrovich, Old Boston.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to , P.O. Box,1000 Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101; http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp; or The , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231; .



The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Manganiello, Dr. Jeffrey D'Andrea, the visiting nurses from Erwine Home Health & Hospice, along with the 7th floor nurses and the staff of the ICU at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, for their kindness care and compassion in helping Tom and his family through such a difficult time.



Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Roman Catholic Church, Laflin, with the Rev. Rev David Cappelloni officiating.



Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.



Thomas will be laid to rest in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2019