Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Thomas H. Kirkpatrick


1936 - 2020
Thomas H. Kirkpatrick Obituary
Thomas H. Kirkpatrick, 83, of Pittston, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 24, 1936, he was a son of the late Frank and Ruth Jordan Kirkpatrick.

Thomas was a graduate of Pittston High School and Lackawanna Junior College. He served in the U.S. Navy onboard USS Wisconsin during the Korean War.

Prior to retirement, he was employed as an office manager by DeFazio Trucking. He was an avid swimmer, handball/racquetball player and Penn State football fan. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were truly his pride and joy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, William and Francis Kirkpatrick; sisters, Mary Ruth Slazyk, Elizabeth (Betty) Connell and Catherine Matiko.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Grunetta (Guillorn) Kirkpatrick; son, Thomas Kirkpatrick and his wife, Teresa, Pittston; granddaughter and light of his life, Gina Rose Kirkpatrick; grandson, Anthony Ferrese and his wife, Ashley, Pittston; great-grandchildren, Tony and Sienna Ferrese; sister, Patricia Evans, Exeter; sister-in-law, Loretta Kirkpatrick, Pittston; brother-in-law Pete Matiko, Levittown; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current funeral restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Thomas' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2020
