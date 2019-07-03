Thomas J. Biscotti, 65, formerly of Dupont, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



Born in Pittston, he was the son of Mauer and the late Dolores Warunek Biscotti.



He was a 1971 graduate of Pittston Area High School and a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.



Throughout his illness, Tom always maintained a positive attitude and smile on his face. He reflected unyielding patience, perseverance and courage. He suffered silently not knowing what tomorrow would bring. He will be sadly missed by all of those who loved him.



In addition to his mother, Thomas was also preceded in death by an infant sister.



Surviving are son, Dr. Thomas Biscotti and wife, Melissa, Mountain Top; daughters, Maura and husband, David Kivak, West Wyoming; and Tia Marie Biscotti, Dupont; grandchildren, Juliet, Thomas, Sophia and Genevieve Biscotti and Josephine and Dillon Kivak; brother, Dr. Mauer Biscotti; and sister, Maureen Troynacki.



Thomas's family would like to thank Dr. Ruthkowski and the staff of Highland Manor for their kindness, compassion and excellent care afforded to our Dad during his time there. Also, a special thank you to our uncle Mauer for the love and care that he showed our Dad.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc, Pittston Twp.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.



Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass in the church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.



May he have everlasting peace in the hands of God.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 3, 2019