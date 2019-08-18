|
With sadness, we announce the passing of Thomas J. Davis, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Tom, a longtime resident of Norwich, N.Y., was born on April 19, 1941, in Kingston. He was the son of Thomas G. and Margaret L. Davis. Tom attended Kingston schools and graduated in 1959. He then graduated from Bloomsburg State Teachers College (now Bloomsburg University) with a Bachelors of Science degree in elementary education. He took a job in the Norwich City School District, teaching fifth grade at Perry Browne Elementary School. For those in the know, he became one of "Regina's Raiders." He was The elementary science coordinator for grades K-6, initially for both elementary buildings. Tom taught fifth grade for 32 years at Perry Browne, retiring in 1995 - he considered school his home away from home. He took great pride in his former students because they were "his kids."
In 1969, he crossed paths with a young maiden from Oxford, whose name was Mary Whitmore. They were married on June 20, 1970 in the Episcopal Church in Oxford.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Mary, son, T.J. Davis (Marieke); daughter, Jennifer, and six grandchildren, Bailey Olds, Tanner Olds, Colin Olds, Owen Olds, Marielle Davis and Alet Davis. Also surviving are Chris Olds, father of Bailey, Tanner, Colin, and Owen; brother-in-law, Thomas Whitmore and wife, Patricia; nieces, Cheryl Welch and Renee (Dan) Devine; cousins Jeffery Davis (Susan) and Gregory Davis (April), Allentown.
During his retirement, Tom spent considerable time involved with activities at the Broad Street United Methodist Church including the soup and sandwich program. For many years, he served as the head usher at church where his gregarious nature and congenial touch provided joy for all. He also was involved in the development of the Northeast Classic Car Museum of Norwich and revelled in guiding groups through educational tours there. Tom loved flying kites at Myrtle Beach and trips to Turning Stone Casino. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed.
A service of remembrance will be held at noon Wednesday in the Broad Street United Methodist Church. The Rev. Rachel Morse, pastor, will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Wednesday in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the R.J. Fahy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Hospice Care of Chenango County, 21 Hayes St., Norwich, NY 13815, and the Broad Street United Methodist Steeple Fund, 74 N. Broad St., Norwich, NY 13815.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 18, 2019