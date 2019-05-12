Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Jantz. View Sign Service Information John V. Morris Funeral Home 625 N. Main Street Wilkes Barre , PA 18705 (570)-823-2754 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas J. Jantz, 84, formerly of the Heights section of the city, more recently a resident of the Gardens at East Mountain, passed into eternal life Thursday morning, May 9, 2019, in the care of Residential Hospice inpatient unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a recent illness.



Born Nov. 19, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., he was one of three sons to the late John and Betty (Stozynski) Jantz. Educated in the city schools, he was a member of the 1952 graduating class of the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. Following his education, Mr. Jantz proudly served our country during the Korean War with the United States Army.



Until his retirement, Mr. Jantz was employed as an assembler for the Garwood Industries in Exeter for many years. Following his formal retirement, Mr. Jantz kept active by working as a driver for the Dannon Yogurt Company of Scranton.



In his spare time, Tom enjoyed playing bingo and could often be seen participating at the Enterprise Bingo hall on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Twp.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Shirley Slauzis on July 24, 2013. At the time of her passing, the couple shared 50 years of married life together. He was also preceded by a brother, Aloysius Jantz; and most recently by the couple's daughter, Mrs. Joann Henry, on Aug. 25, 2014.



Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his son, Thomas A. Jantz and his wife, Patti, Wilkes-Barre, their daughter, Brittany Jantz; son-in-law, Lance Henry, Chambersburg; his daughter, Haley Henry; brother, Mr. Alan Jantz, Las Vegas, Nev.; Sister-in-Law, Mrs. Marjean Malee, Jenkins Twp.; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Tom's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the care and compassion shown them and their father by the staff of the intensive care unit at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; specifically Dr. Arkless and Dr. Chen as well as the staff of Residential Hospice in his final days.



Funeral services for Mr. Jantz will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.



The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, will serve as celebrant. Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery of Our Lady of Hope Parish, West Wyoming.



Relatives and friends may join the Jantz family for visitation and remembrances Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of services.



To send Tom and his family online words of sympathy, a fond remembrance of his dad or for directions to the funeral home, please visit our family's website at





