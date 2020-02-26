Home

Thomas J. Jones Obituary
Thomas J. Jones, 87, of Trucksville, formerly of Levittown, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

He was born in Kingston, a son of the late Ellsworth and Alice Mokychic Jones. Thomas served in the U.S. Army and was a high school science teacher for 32 years.

He served as a deacon and trustee of the Northminster Presbyterian Church, Fairless Hills, and Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, Edwardsville.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred (Edward) Jones and John (Jack) Jones; and sister, Mary Alice Jones Drust.

Surviving are his wife of  59 years, the former Betty Lawson; Susan Cole, husband, Adam, and children, Zachary and Alexis; David Jones and children, Nicole and Steven; and Thomas E. Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Robb Henderson will officiate.  

Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.  

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 6678 Main St., Edwardsville, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020
