Thomas "Tom" J. Lanza Jr., 76, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, while in the care of Timber Ridge Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in New Britain, Conn., and was the son of the late Thomas and Lucia D'Ambrosio Lanza. He was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain, Conn., Class of 1961. He then joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged after his term of service at the rank of specialist.
Thomas was employed by Owens-Illinois Corporation as a machinist from 1968 until the plant closed in 2004. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, where he served as head usher for a few years, and the American Legion, Post 558, Plains Twp. He was a lifelong Cleveland Browns, UConn Huskies, Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers and Penn State football fan. He was a loving son, husband to his wife of 50 years, Kathy, who passed Feb., 4, 2018, father, grandfather, veteran and friend.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents; wife, Kathy; sister, Lucille Micacci; brother, James Lanza; and father-in-law, Alec Tempalski.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Pizzella and her husband, Frank, Plains Twp.; son, Thomas A. Lanza and his wife, Holly, Exeter; granddaughters, Alexis and Alison Lanza; sister-in-law, Beverly Lanza, Connecticut; mother-in-law, Theresa Tempalski, Hudson; brother-in-law, Michael Tempalski and his wife, Sheila, Hudson; brother-in-law, Anthony Micacci, Connecticut; stepgrandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.
Interment will be held in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Plains Twp.
A memorial service with military honors will be scheduled for his family and friends at a later date.
Memorial donations in Tom's memory can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or to the /, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA, 02451.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 8, 2020