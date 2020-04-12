|
Thomas J. Libus, 78, of Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following an illness.
Born June 25, 1941 in Nanticoke he was the son of the late Joseph and Jennie Pauska Libus. Hardworking and ambitious, he began working at the age of ten on local vegetable farms, he raised pigeons as a hobby as well as achieving the Eagle Scout Award in Boy Scouts. He attended Nanticoke High School, where he was on the basketball team and was a graduate, Class of 1958.
Following graduation from High School, he entered the U.S. Coast Guard, serving for 23 years until retiring in 1981. He attained the rank of chief warrant officer.
Following his retirement from the Coast Guard, he worked ten years with the State Department of Forestry manning fire towers.
Thomas was a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood and a member of the Chief Warrant Officers Association. He most enjoyed time at home with his family and had many talents and interests including, gardening and reading. He was a model train enthusiast and was interested in history, particularly Egyptian History.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Rose Ann Nicolo, whom he shared 51 years of marriage; a daughter, Jennifer Libus and a son, Matthew Libus all of Nanticoke; a sister, Cynthia Sincavage and husband, Richard of Larksville; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Cospito and Gladys Nicolo as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, a private service and interment will be in St. Joseph's Slovak Catholic Cemetery, Nanticoke with the Rev. Richard Cirba, his pastor, officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke. For information, or to leave the family a condolence or expression of Sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020