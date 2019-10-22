|
Thomas "Max" J. Maxwell, 70, of Inkerman, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp. He and his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Tolensky Maxwell, celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17, 2019.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Gerald and Ruth Phillips Maxwell. He was a graduate of GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1967. He was an Army veteran having served during Persian Gulf War and earned the rank of First Sergeant. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Carpenters' Union Local 445, Scranton. Thomas was a union carpenter for 45 years and the last 10 years before his retirement he was an apprentice instructor at the carpenters' trade school in Lebanon. He was a member of the American Legion Post 558, Plains Twp., and also a member of Immaculate Conception Church (Corpus Christi Parish), West Pittston.
Thomas was a beloved husband, father, G-PA, brother and friend. His pride and joy will always be his grandchildren, attending their sporting events, their accomplishments and fishing trips together. Thomas also enjoyed gardening, the Steelers and his passion for music. He could always be found outside doing something and would fix anything and everything broken or needing mend, reminding his grandchildren that "duct tape fixes everything." His memory will live on through the many stories and memories his family will cherish forever.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Maxwell.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dr. Kristine McNulty and husband, Gene; Nicole Klaproth and husband, Don; Thomas Maxwell and wife, Dana; grandchildren, Victoria, Peyton and Avery McNulty, Brenna, Sarah and Owen Klaproth and Olivia and Greyson Maxwell; brothers, Mitchell Maxwell and wife, Sally; Kenneth Maxwell; sister, Mary Ann Gentile; his dog, Milo; an aunt, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church (Corpus Christi Parish), 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, to be celebrated by Monsignor John J. Sempa.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scranton Hematology (Dr. Hyzinski), 743 Jefferson Ave., Suite 205, Scranton, PA 18510.
For directions or to send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 22, 2019