Thomas J. McGarrity Jr., 81, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Sophie Lasky McGarrity Sr.
Tom was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School, Class of 1955, and was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as the program facilitator by the White Haven Center until his retirement. He was a member of the Miners Mills Triangle Club.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maureen Redmond; sisters, Rosemary Groom and Margaret Wharton.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Barbara Purta; son, Thomas J. McGarrity III; and his wife Susan, Woodstock, Ga.; daughter, Colleen Halkawicz and her husband, Mark, Lewisburg; son-in-law, Joseph Redmond, Dallas; grandchildren, Joseph Redmond, Samantha and Anthony Halkawicz, Mia, Simone, and Dylan Tradwell; great-grandchildrenm Royce and Jorden Tradwell.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2019