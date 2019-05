Thomas J. McGarrity Jr., 81, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Sophie Lasky McGarrity Sr.Tom was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School, Class of 1955, and was a Navy veteran of the Korean War . He was employed as the program facilitator by the White Haven Center until his retirement. He was a member of the Miners Mills Triangle Club.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maureen Redmond; sisters, Rosemary Groom and Margaret Wharton.Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Barbara Purta; son, Thomas J. McGarrity III; and his wife Susan, Woodstock, Ga.; daughter, Colleen Halkawicz and her husband, Mark, Lewisburg; son-in-law, Joseph Redmond, Dallas; grandchildren, Joseph Redmond, Samantha and Anthony Halkawicz, Mia, Simone, and Dylan Tradwell; great-grandchildrenm Royce and Jorden Tradwell.Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.