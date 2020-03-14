Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Thomas Schiel
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Thomas J. Schiel Obituary
Thomas J. Schiel, 54, of Plains, Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born Aug. 13, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Carl D. and Loretta Harkins Schiel. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and a Marine Corps veteran. Tom was employed by Rutkowski Fencing and was previously employed with Popple Construction. He was a member of IBEW Local 1319 and the Polish Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and socializing with his friends and family and spending quality time with his granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Gary Schiel.

Surviving are his wife, Denise Biggs Schiel; daughters, Kayla Schiel and her partner, Vinny Napoliello; Kelsey Schiel and her fiance, Robert Zukowski; granddaughter, Evelyn Napoliello; brother, Carl Schiel and his wife, Karen, Forty Fort; sisters, Ann Glasson, Bear Creek; Loretta Johnson and her husband, Steve, Bear Creek; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, mother-in-law, and father-in-law.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2020
