Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
state Routes 29 and 118
Pikes Creek, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
state Routes 29 and 118
Pikes Creek, PA
View Map
1921 - 2019
Thomas J. Swire Obituary
Thomas J. Swire, 98, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Lake Twp. on June 27, 1921, and was the son of the late George and Aseneth Kocher Swire.

Thomas served in the United States Army during World War II and retired from American Asphalt. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time with his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Arline Wilce, who passed away in 1994; and brothers, Amos, Corey, Rush, Ralph and Bruce Swire.

Thomas is survived by sons, Wayne (Joan); Renford (Betty); and Robert (Suzanne); daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Gale (George); Linda Boston (Roger); and Juanita Lyons (John Jr.); brother, John Swire; sisters, Ellen Nevel and Clara Lerch; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Ben Hubbell, pastor of Noxen Bible Baptist Church, officiating.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 12, 2019
