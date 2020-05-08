|
Thomas James Berezich, a hard-working, athletic, generous, family man, 78, of Trucksville, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
He was born to Mary Pleskach and John Berezich on April 30, 1942, and grew up in Plains Twp. Tom was happily married for 51 years to Rosalie Reino Berezich and had three children, Anna Berezich, Christine Swailes and John Berezich. He was also the proud "Pop" to his loving granddaughter, Nina.
He was a devout Catholic and attended Mass weekly at Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas. Tom served at UPS as a mechanic for 29 years and spent his retirement working part-time at General Hospital as a pharmacy technician. He was an avid runner, biker and triathlete and could be found swimming in Harveys Lake or running on the highway on a nice day. He enjoyed competing in races, was a longtime member of the Wyoming Valley Striders and earned the honorary membership of the Berwick Diamond Run for 35 plus years. He enjoyed exercising, the outdoors, feeding the birds, watching sports on television, vacations at the beach and would be the first to offer help to anyone in need.
Tom is survived by his wife, Rosalie; daughter, Anna, Kingston; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Rob Swailes, Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, John Berezich and Julie Merrill, Olympia, Wash.; granddaughter, Nina Swailes, Dallas; and sister, Carol Caparoni, Kenville, N.J.
Family that preceded Tom in death were his parents, Mary and John; sister, Marion; and brothers, Bill and David.
Tom's can-do-anything attitude sense of humor and love of the world as he saw it will be fondly missed by family and friends. We honor Tom in his passing from this world by remembering his good heart and giving nature while celebrating all the wonderful memories made over the years.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to .
