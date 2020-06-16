|
Thomas Joseph McLane, 73, of Pittston Twp., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.
Born in Pittston on Feb. 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Patrick A. and Mary Gibbons McLane. He was a graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston, and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve during the Vietnam War.
Thomas retired as a TSA officer at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre airport.
Thomas was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church; a member of the Knights of Columbus; and a member of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerard McLane; sisters, Eugenia McLane and Sister Rosina McLane; sister-in-law, Katherine McLane; and brother-in-law, Edward O'Connell.
Surviving are his daughter, Kelly Meyer, married to Gus Meyer and mother to Keira and Geselle Meyer; son, Shawn McLane, married to Gail Doyle and father to Colleen Masulis and stepfather to Luke and Jack Hillegass; brother, Frank McLane and his children, Susan McLane and Kathy Hughes; sister, Patricia O'Connell and her children, Patrick, Michael and Timothy O'Connell.
Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Thomas' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020