Thomas L. Basar, 87, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Fritzingertown Senior Community, Drums.
Born in Hanover Twp., he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Petro Basar.
Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top, where he was a member of the Parish Choir for over 40 years.
Tom was a graduate of King's College and received his master's degree from the University of Scranton. He taught in the Hazleton Area School District for over 30 years.
Tom was an avid golfer and a former member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club. He loved his annual golf trips to Hilton Head, S.C. He was also a past president of the Mountain Top Lions Club.
Tom loved God, his family and his country.
Tom was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brothers, Michael, Martin, Ted and George; his sisters, Anna, Mary and Dolores; his in-laws, Josephine and August Sabalis; and his brother-in-law, the Rev. Leonard Sabalis.
Tom is survived by his wife, Leona Sabalis Basar; his children, Thomas Basar; Michele Vogt; and Chris Basar and his wife, Vicki; his grandchildren, Alexandra Shouey and her husband, Jordan; Olivia Basar; Matthew Vogt and his wife, Hilary; Caroline Vogt; and Zachary and Jackson Basar; his siblings, John Basar and his wife, Antoinette; Joe Basar and his companion, Carol; and Jean Dadurka and her husband, Ed; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.
Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. Relatives and friends are also invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.
Family members would like to thank Fritzingertown Senior Community and Maylath Hospice Agency for their excellent and compassionate care given Tom during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked for the or St. Jude Parish, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020