Thomas M. Dougher Sr., 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Tom was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Franklin and Marie Rollman Dougher. He was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959.
Tom was employed by the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542. He was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Anthony Cibello; brothers, Franklin Dougher Jr. and Joseph Dougher; his sister, Margaret Schwartz; brother-in-law, Carlos Smith; and sister-in-law, Viola Dougher.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Maureen Corcoran Dougher; children, Luanne McGroarty and her husband, Joseph, Linwood, N.J.; Thomas Dougher Jr. and his wife, Mary, Stillwater; Patricia Cibello, Wilkes-Barre; and Lisa Iskra and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Anthony Cibello; Maura Geyer; Matthew McGroarty; Chris Cibello; Maureen Iskra; Molly McColl; Colleen McGroarty; Tommy Dougher; Katlyn Cibello; Kelly McGroarty; Brian McGroarty; Julia Iskra; Abby Dougher; and Thomas Iskra; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brendan, Ellie, Campbell, Carter, Graham, Emmy, Luke, Harrison, Addie Mae and Billy; sister, Mary Smith, Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Ann Dougher, Wilkes-Barre; brother-in-law, Ralph Schwartz, Hanover Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the community of healthcare professionals, including Dr. Bruce Saidman and his team, the nursing staff that attended to Tom during his illness and finally, the caring and compassionate hospice nurses and aids.
Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
A public celebration of Tom's life and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen c/o Catholic Social Services, 33 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to a .
Condolences can be sent by visiting Tom's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 10, 2020