Obituary

Thomas M. Oney, 75, formerly of Shavertown, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at the home of his daughter, with whom he had been residing.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, Thomas was the son of the late Amos Edward Oney and Bessie Irene Kibbler Oney.



He was a member of the last graduating class from Westmoreland High School in 1961. In 2005, Thomas retired from Hopson Specialty Systems.



He was an avid bowler for many years, and enjoyed walking his dog and going to the gym. His favorite sports teams were the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.



In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, the former Joan E. Clemow.



Surviving are his son, Thomas D. Oney, Tennessee; and his fiancé, Denise Dorang; daughter, Shari L. Blat and her husband, Kennith Blat, Larksville; two brothers, William Oney, Dalton; and Robert Oney, New York; and one sister, Iris Franklin, Dallas; two granddaughters, Sara and Hailey Blat, with whom he resided; and companion, Sandra Whitesell, Sweet Valley; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.



The Rev. Jay Jones, of Trucksville United Methodist Church, will officiate. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their time and compassion.



Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, where Thomas rescued "his boy," Harley.

