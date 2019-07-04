Thomas Michael Janoski, 83, of Hanover, suddenly entered God's eternal care on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Homewood at Plum Creek.



Born May 14, 1936, in Larksville, he was the son of the late Joseph Janoski and Helen Elko Janoski. Tom was the loving husband of the late Nancy Nelson Janoski, with who he shared 54 years of marriage.



Tom was a 1954 graduate of Larksville High School and still met annually with a few classmates. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard and spoke often of his service to his beloved country.



Fresh out of the Coast Guard, Tom was an air traffic controller at Dulles Airport in Virginia. Shortly after, he went to work at NASA (Goddard Space Flight Center) and stayed there until his retirement in 1994. At NASA, Tom worked in Mission Support for the Apollo and Space Shuttle launches. After retirement, Nancy and Tom moved from Bowie, Md., to Hanover.



Tom was a member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus, Republican Club and St. Joseph's Catholic Church, all in Hanover. Tom spent his early years being on the soccer field with his daughters and, more recently, he loved watching his grandchildren play lacrosse. Tom and Nancy loved cruising and cruised over 20 times to the Caribbean.



Tom loved to talk about his days at NASA and in the Coast Guard. Tom and Nancy both enjoyed a little gambling, especially video poker. Lastly, Tom loved being a supportive husband to his dear Nancy and was so proud of his two daughters and six grandchildren.



Tom is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann Eckert and husband, Donny, Finksburg, Md.; and Laine Janoski, also of Finksburg, Md. He was an awesome Poppi to his six grandchildren, Natalie, Alex, Tommy, Kyle, Molly and Drew.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, with Monsignor James M. Lyons as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover.



A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass in the church.



Since Nancy's passing in January of this year, Tom spoke often of the support, love, kindness of his friends and family in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Whether it was a cup of coffee, a beer or just a phone call, we will forever be thankful his last six months were full of friendship and good times with the people he loved.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund, 505 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 4, 2019