Thomas Morris, 73, of Larksville, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Tom was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late David and Lillian Rowlands Morris. He was a 1964 graduate of GAR High School.



Tom was employed as a restaurant manager in the local restaurant industry. He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre.



Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Roberta "Bobbie" Novack; son, Thomas R. Morris and his wife, Kelly, Laflin; grandchildren and the loves of his life, Tommy and Emily Morris; brother, Robert Morris and his wife, Vicky, New Hope; sisters, Hilda Kalinowski and her husband, Joseph, Wilkes-Barre; Rachel Suchowieski and her husband, Michael, Hazelton; Lois Horn and her husband, Bruce, Spring Hill, Tenn.; Marie Robins and her husband, William, Berwick; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Denise Novack, Duryea; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Division and Barney streets, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in Tom's name to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2019