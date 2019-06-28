Home

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church
Division and Barney Streets
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Thomas Morris Obituary
Thomas Morris, 73, of Larksville, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Tom was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late David and Lillian Rowlands Morris. He was a 1964 graduate of GAR High School.

Tom was employed as a restaurant manager in the local restaurant industry. He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Roberta "Bobbie" Novack; son, Thomas R. Morris and his wife, Kelly, Laflin; grandchildren and the loves of his life, Tommy and Emily Morris; brother, Robert Morris and his wife, Vicky, New Hope; sisters, Hilda Kalinowski and her husband, Joseph, Wilkes-Barre; Rachel Suchowieski and her husband, Michael, Hazelton; Lois Horn and her husband, Bruce, Spring Hill, Tenn.; Marie Robins and her husband, William, Berwick; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Denise Novack, Duryea; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Division and Barney streets, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in Tom's name to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Tom's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2019
