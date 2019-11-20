|
Thomas P. Kirby, 80, of Plymouth, passed into eternal life Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 21, 1939, and was the son of the late Thomas P. and Catherine Semanick Kirby. Thomas was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, Plymouth, a member of All Saints Parish Church, Plymouth, and was employed as a shipper for Larksville Fashions.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, John.
Presently surviving is a brother, Edward P. and wife, Bernice, Hackettstown, N.J.; niece, Darcy Dobbins; and nephew, Edward P. Kirby, both of Hackettstown, N.J.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51-53 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in All Saints Parish Church, Plymouth, with the Rev. Jacek J. Bialkowski officiating.
Interment will be in St. Stephens Cemetery, Lehman. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019