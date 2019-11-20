Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:30 AM
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
All Saints Parish Church
Plymouth, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas P. Kirby


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas P. Kirby Obituary
Thomas P. Kirby, 80, of Plymouth, passed into eternal life Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 21, 1939, and was the son of the late Thomas P. and Catherine Semanick Kirby. Thomas was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, Plymouth, a member of All Saints Parish Church, Plymouth, and was employed as a shipper for Larksville Fashions.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, John.

Presently surviving is a brother, Edward P. and wife, Bernice, Hackettstown, N.J.; niece, Darcy Dobbins; and nephew, Edward P. Kirby, both of Hackettstown, N.J.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51-53 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in All Saints Parish Church, Plymouth, with the Rev. Jacek J. Bialkowski officiating.

Interment will be in St. Stephens Cemetery, Lehman. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -