|
|
Thomas P. Lewis, 73, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Kingston, the son of the late Ferris and Virginia Hammersley Lewis.
Thomas was a graduate of Northwest Area, Class of 1965. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War.
Prior to retiring, Tom was employed at Air Products as a welder. He attended Roaring Brook Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah; children, Paula Supplee and her husband, Brian, Huntington Mills; Cynthia Powell and her husband, Mike, Beach Haven; Thomas Jr. and his wife, Carrie; Richard and his wife, Jennifer, both of Huntington Mills; Stacy Hamilton and companion, Jessie Sayre; eight grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; siblings, Milford Lewis, Shickshinny; Margarette Partington, Mountain Top; Doris Wolfe and her husband, Asa, Shickshinny; Phyllis Cumberland and her husband, Carl, Hunlock Creek; Duane Lewis, Ohio; Elmer and Karen Lewis, Shickshinny; nieces and nephews.
Tom's family would like to thank the Bayada Nurses and Compass Home Health for the care they gave to tom.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment was in Oakdale Cemetery, Hunlock Creek.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020