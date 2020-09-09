Home

Dailey Funeral Home Inc.
650 South 28th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17103
717-233-1933
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dailey Funeral Home Inc.
650 South 28th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17103
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
2800 Paxton Church Rd.
Harrisburg, PA
View Map
Thomas R. Dooley Obituary

Thomas R. Dooley, 95, of Lower Paxton Twp., passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Homeland Center of Harrisburg.

He was the son of the late Alice M. Burns Dooley and John J. Dooley Sr. He was born in Larksville, Luzerne County. He graduated from Larksville High School and attended the former East Stroudsburg State Teachers College. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion and the National Association of Retired and Active Federal Employees.

During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army in the European Theater. He served in England prior to the invasion of Normandy. His documented battles and campaigns include: Normandy, Northern France, the Rhineland and Central Europe. He also received the French Jubilee Medal for the battle of Normandy.

After World War II, he was a civilian employee at the U.S. Air Material Area, Middletown, and the U.S. Army Security Assistance Center, New Cumberland Army Depot, New Cumberland, where he retired from federal service. His civilian assignments for the Army included travel to Middle East Countries and Japan. His subsequent employment was with Pennsylvania Department of Health and Welfare.

Surviving are the love of his life, Geraldine "Gerry" G. Dooley, of whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage. He is also survived by several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John J. Dooley Jr.; and a sister, Alice M. Dooley.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2800 Paxton Church Road, Harrisburg. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Dailey Funeral Home.

Burial with full military honors will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville.

Dailey Funeral Home, 650 S. 28th St., Harrisburg, is honored to serve the Dooley family.


