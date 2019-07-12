Home

Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Thomas R. Harry Sr. Obituary
Thomas R. Harry Sr., 77, of Bloomingdale, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a brief illness.

He was born in Pittston, the son of the late Fred and Aldona Mileski Harry. He was a graduate of Northwest Area High School, Class of 1961, and a member of the high school band.

Prior to retiring, Tom was self employed as a truck driver, and owned and operated the family business Harry's Bar from 1982 to 1997. He also worked with Sikora Paving.

Tom enjoyed being with his family, keeping busy outside mowing grass, cutting wood with his son and sitting on his porch talking with family and friends telling all his life stories.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. Franklin Harry, in 2013.

Surviving are his son, Thomas R. Harry Jr. and his wife, Tanya, Bloomingdale; daughter, Brenda Hillard, Bloomingdale; sister, Rose Ann Visniski and her husband, Bob, Wrightsville; grandchildren, Melissa Smith and her husband, Sam, Mountain Top; Kevyn Hillard and his wife, Haeli, Hunlock Creek; and Tyler and Tanner Harry; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Bradley Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Tom's wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 12, 2019
