Thomas Ralston, 75, of Scranton, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Scranton Health Care Center.
His wife of 51 years was the former Mary Ann Smerecky.
Born in Pittston, the son of the late Anna Pechalonis Ralston, he graduated from Jenkins Twp. High School. He served his country proudly and honorably in the U.S. Navy, having served on the carriers, USS Shangri-LA and the USS Lexington during the Cuban Missile Crisis and extended for duty during the Vietnam War.
He was employed by various modular industries both locally and in New York. Tom loved to hunt, play golf and Penn State football. His source of pride was his wife, son and granddaughter.
He was predeceased in death by his sisters, Jean Morreale; Nancy Naples; and brothers, Alfred and Kenneth.
Surviving are his son, Thomas and his wife, Renie; and his granddaughter, Kacie Min; as well as his sisters, Jane Lombardi; Ida Ide; Ann Dieso; and brothers, Robert, Eugene and James; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Devine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's, 312 Davis St., Scranton.
All those attending are asked to go directly to the church.
Cremation and funeral arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, where friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020