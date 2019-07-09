Thomas S. "Bootsie" Butkiewicz Jr., 55, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Born Oct. 11, 1963, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Thomas S. Butkiewicz Sr. and Genevieve McTavich Butkiewicz. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. In past years, he was employed by Sears Warehouse.



Tom was an avid Penn State football and New York Mets fan. He enjoyed following local American Legion Baseball with the "Brew Crew." Tom always enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Brianna.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Butkiewicz Kushinski; and niece, Shauna Butkiewicz Adamski.



Surviving are his loving daughter, Brianna Butkiewicz and her companion, Christopher Coutts, Luzerne; sisters, Diane Long and her husband, Jerry, Nanticoke; Lynn Butkiewicz, Larksville; and Karen Thompson and her companion, Rick, Las Vegas, Nev.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and dear friends.



The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Deacon William Jenkins officiating. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.



Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



As per Tom's request, family and friends are asked to wear their Penn State blue and white to calling hours and his funeral service.



